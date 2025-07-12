Herd Of Cows Team Up To Fend Off Grizzly Bear

When I hear cow vs. grizzly bear, the only thing that comes to mind is, poor cow. After all, grizzlies are vicious and cows are adorable. There is no way that one could stand against a ferocious bear. Perhaps one-on-one, that is true, but what about when an entire herd of giant cows comes together? Well then, it seems they stand a good chance. Watch the incredible moment when a herd of cows team up to fend off a grizzly bear.

Herd Of Giant Cows Team Up To Fend Off Grizzly Bear

If you ever want to start a ranch, you may want to consider getting some Charolais cattle. The Cattle Site shares that, "Charolais are medium to large framed beef cattle with a very deep and broad body." They continue, "They have a short, broad head and heavily muscled loins and haunches." So these are quite large cattle, and relatively stocky too. This could perhaps be one of the reasons they did not flee from an apex predator when it approached them.

In a video shared on Facebook, you can see a herd of giant cows team up to fend off the grizzly bear. In the bear's defense, maybe he was just taking nice little stroll through the pasture. However, these cattle were not taking any chances. As soon as the bear entered their space, the cattle began to band together, chasing down the grizzly. When it tried to plan alternate routes, the herd of giant cows blocked its path.

They were intent on protecting their vulnerable members and did not stop until they had successfully chased the grizzly out of their pasture. The ranch owner, Brett DeBruycker, spoke to Cowboy State Daily about the encounter. He claimed that this type of cattle is very "protective of their babies," and it was clearly demonstrated in this encounter.