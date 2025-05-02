Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Or Delayed At Major Airport Over Equipment Failure And Staff Shortage

Well, this doesn't bode well for the airline industry. A major airport was forced to delay or outright cancel hundreds of flights over both equipment issues as well as staff shortages.

It's safe to say that it has not been a good couple of days at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey. The incident started at the airport on Thursday and continued into Friday so far. The airport cited both air traffic control shortages as well as construction on one of the runways as well as issues with equipment.

On Friday, the airport delayed 114 flights and canceled 18, according to FlightAware. The site mentioned Newark is "currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at their origin an average of 1 hours 39 minutes." On Thursday, the airport canceled more than 200 flights and delayed 400 flights.

"You may experience delays and cancellations at @EWRairport due to a combination of @FAA staffing shortages, @FAA equipment issues, and wind conditions," EWR posted on X. "Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport."

Newark blamed construction as the reason for the delays. But in a tweet, it mentioned repairs to the damaged runway wouldn't be complete for several months.

Airport Experiences Problems

It wrote, "One of our runways is closed for necessary repairs from now until mid-June 2025."

"We are working with our airline partners to minimize the impacts, but please check with your airline for updates as flight schedules may be affected," EWR also wrote.