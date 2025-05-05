Horrified Family Wake Up In Middle Of Night To Find Snake Stuck In Their Plumbing

If you thought clogged pipes was the worst, imagine having a snake stuck in your plumbing. That's exactly what happened to one horrified and probably annoyed family.

They woke up in the middle of the night to find a snake had lodged itself in the sewage pipe beneath their toilet. The incident happened in Australia near South East Queensland. The family woke up in the early morning on April 29. A carpet python had managed to get itself stuck in their plumbing.

Unfortunately, the only way to free the serpent was to force the snake up through their toilet. Fortunately, the snake, nicknamed "Pooey," wasn't injured during the extraction process. I'm just surprised that the family found someone to come out at such a late hour. I usually didn't have snake catchers as an on-call at any hours type of job. But maybe they are in a country like Australia, which has a lot of snakes.

Snake In A Toilet

Professional reptile catcher Tim Hudson freed the snake in a "careful surgical operation." He wrote about the rescue in a Facebook post.

"Meet 'Pooey' the Bidaddadaba Carpet Python ? ??," Hudson wrote. "By bypassing the toilet and infiltrating the sewage line, we were able to locate and then yellow tongue this snake up through the sewage line and back out through the toilet... The snake can now choose a more hygienic place to chill rather than deep in a toilet ?."

He also shared photos of what appeared to be a python in the bathroom. Hudson said, "it's working, great look at that. Yep, keep going ... got him!"

The reptile catcher managed to free the python from inside of the toilet and got it out of the family home. "And that's how you get a carpet python out of the actual plumbing under the toilet," he said.

"I'll be washing my hands like you wouldn't believe," added Hudson. He also wrote on Facebook, "The snake can now choose a more hygienic place to chill rather than deep in a toilet." Guess you never know where a serpent might be hiding. Scary thoughts for the john.