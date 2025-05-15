Horrific Side Effects Woman Experienced After Getting Rattlesnake Bit: "Turning Neon Yellow"

Surprise! It's a rattlesnake! A woman was living a nightmare after accidentally getting bit by a snake while gardening. The results were nothing short of horrifying.

The incident happened in California on May 9. 55-year-old Tracey Goodman thought she would spend the afternoon in her garden. But life apparently had other plans that included a rattlesnake.

The snake emerged from her garden in her front yard in Alpine, according to ABC10.

"I was putting weeds in my bucket, and I felt this really sharp bite," she said. She had some choice words after getting bit by the rattlesnake. Mostly words that I can't repeat here for obvious reasons. But imagine a foul-mouthed sailor, then you probably have a good idea on what you're getting.

Rattlesnake Bite

She also ran around her yard and was shaking her arms in response to getting bitten. Fortunately, Goodman kept her head and didn't lose her cool despite her circumstances. She ended up calling for her neighbors. They helped call 911 and get first responders to her location. However, that's when her situation took a turn to the worse.

Upon arriving at the hospital, her condition turned dire. In fact, she began to suffer swelling and weird colors across her body.

"I noticed my arms and veins turning neon yellow. My mouth and tongue were swollen," she said, according to the outlets.

"My lips twitching, then my eyes and head started twitching. The doctors were shocked. They had never even seen videos of it," she added. "Then all of a sudden, there was a huge wave, my entire body started to spasm, head to toe."

The doctors gave her two doses of antivenom. In total, she spent two days in the ICU after the bite. Fortunately, they ended up releasing her on May 11. She does have one regret about her response, but it wasn't the cussing.