Horrific Moment That Killer Whale Started Bleeding After Serious Injury At Aquarium Show

Guests at a recent killer whale show at a popular aquarium were shocked to see the animal was injured. The orca began to leak blood following a serious injury.

The shocking footage surfaced from the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park. A trainer is ordering the killer whale to pose with its tail and head curved. But as the animal moves, it begins to leave behind a big smear of blood. From there, the animal then slips back into the water.

After footage of the killer whale went viral, Haichang Ocean Park confirmed the animal was injured. They said the orca accidentally scratched its fin while playing with toys. They said that workers are treating the animal after noticing its injury. Captive killer whales are already controversial given their decreased life span and the widespread dorsal fin collapse among males.

Likewise, criticism often points to the fact that they're kept in very small tanks with treated water. Killer whales have reacted aggressively to being enclosed in these tanks. It's hard not to imagine that they would be happier while free out in the wild. Check out the video here at U.S. Sun but be warned its not for the faint of heart.

Killer Whale Sparks Controversy

Several people reacted to the gruesome video.

One user said: "The fish is too big to handle."

Another commented: "The tank is too small."

Meanwhile, it drew the attention of PETA as well,

n a report, PETA says, "The stress of the captive environment is manifested in "physiological and behavioral abnormalities indicative of psychological distress and emotional disturbance," including stereotypic behavior, unresponsiveness, excessive submissiveness, self-inflicted physical trauma and mutilation, compromised immunology, and excessive aggression.

"Among other things, the physical constraints of the artificial enclosures at SeaWorld limit their opportunity to exercise, disperse from incompatible pairings, escape from conflicts, or engage in natural types of behavior, such as swimming at high speeds or diving,

causing them extreme stress and frustration."

It also added, "Orcas are extremely intelligent mammals whose brains are highly developed in areas responsible for complex cognitive functions, including self-Awareness, social cognition, culture, and language".