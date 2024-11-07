The True Story Of The Whale On 'Free Willy' Was Wilder Than The Movie And Even More Inspirational

Free Willy is a classic film even today and features an orphan trying to reunite a killer whale, Willy, with its pod and save it from captivity. Well, sometimes real life follows fiction. Somehow, the true story of Free Willy is wilder and more inspirational than the movie.

After the film became a hit, fans decided to track down the real life Willy, an orca named Keiko. They found the poor killer whale in a pool at an amusement park where it appeared sick. The animal's situation caused Warner Brothers and fans to try to save the animal.

In 1996, they moved Keiko to a special tank in Oregon for rehab and recovery. Fast forward two years later, and both the U.S. and Iceland approved moving the killer whale back to Iceland. They planned to reintroduce the real-life Willy into the wild. They transported the animal using a US air force C-17 military transport jet.

From there, Keiko stayed in a seaside pen in Klettsvik Bay. They had to try to prepare the animal to enter the wild. "The word release implies we're opening a gate and he swims out, he's gone. Everyone's happy. Great job," says Charles Vinick, director of the Whale Sanctuary Project (WSP). "That's not what it can ever be for an orca or most cetaceans." 'Free Willy' In Real Life Unfortunately real life is not like Free Willy. The whale forgot all of its survival instincts and didn't even know to eat live fish. The team had to work with the killer whale, teaching it to eat again in the wild. They also began to take the animal on long walks in the ocean to help it build its stamina and lung capacity.

Fast forward to 2002, and researchers lost sight of Keiko due a storm. The killer whale ended up swimming all the way to Norway. Throughout its life, Keiko maintained a love for humans and frequently came to shore to see various people. Unfortunately, Keiko never found its family or other killer whales.

The real life Willy ened up dying in 2003 at the age of 27 from pneumonia. It remains the only killer whale to ever be reintroduced to the wild.

We've always known how easy it is to capture a whale," says Vinick. "What Keiko showed us is how hard it is to put one back."

Now, it's story is going to be a part of an upcoming podcast called The Good Whale.

"There is a lot of genre-bending going on in 'The Good Whale,'" Julie Snyder, the executive editor of Serial Productions, said in a statement about the upcoming podcast. "Because Daniel Alarcón is a novelist and a reporter, the podcast is a literary campfire epic, a scientific exploration, and then - in a bit of a left turn - it's got a bit of Broadway musical thrown in, too. It's one of the most inventive stories I've ever heard."