Horrific Moment 61-Year-Old Man Found In Belly Of Huge 28 Foot Python

Snakes can be horrific. Take this recent story of a 61-year-old man found in the literal belly of a gigantic python in Indonesia. The snake apparently attacked and swallowed 61-year-old La Noti.

The python measured 28 feet in length. It attacked and killed the man while he was tending to livestock. The shocking incident happened in Sulawesi last Friday. The python was hidden in tall grass in the area. As the man was feeding his chickens, it attacked and quickly latched itself to the man's leg. Sadly, the grandfather was defenseless and couldn't fight off the snake.

From there, it crushed him to death and swallowed him whole.

Python Eats Man Whole

When he did not return home, his family became concerned. They launched a search and rescue party to search for him. Locals later found his motorbike abandoned on the side of the road. Further search led to the discovery of the python. Villagers were shocked to find it with an extremely distorted and bloated belly.

Fearing the python ate the man, they sliced open the snake's belly. Sadly, they found him inside of the snake. Villagers sliced open and killed the snake returning the man's remains to his family for burial.

Adjunct Police Commissioner Masud Gunawan, Batauga police chief, said, "The victim said goodbye to his family, saying he was going to feed his livestock but he did not return home. The family and residents searched and found he had been swallowed by a large python. The family accepted the cause of death and prayed for their relative."

Meanwhile, one official, La Ode Risawal, said, "This is the first time a human was eaten by a python in this area. Recently, pythons have indeed been appearing more frequently in people's homes and gardens. We have warned residents to be careful when they go into the forest alone for work."

It's not the first time that a python has eaten a person. Earlier this year, a giant snake ate a grandmother in the same region. So it pays to be on your guard when it comes to giant snakes. Otherwise, you may end up as lunch.