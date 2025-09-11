Homeowner's Horror Story Shows Why Some Plants Are Dangerous And Some Neighbors Even More So

A homeowner's horror story showcases why some plants are dangerous and some neighbors even more so. Posting to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the homeowner shared that one of his neighbors planted an invasive plant at the property line.

Like most worst neighbors, the neighbor didn't seek permission from the homeowner. Additionally, the homeowner accused the neighbor of poisoning their original vines that had been there and replacing them. The invasive plant then overtook the homeowner's backyard, growing over literally everything.

"It has destroyed the back of my house," the homeowner wrote in their post . "I have tried cutting down the vine on my side, after over an hour of cutting and pulling, I got about half of it down, and within a week it was worse than before."

Neighbors From Nightmares

Talk about neighbors! At least their fellow Redditors were much more neighborly. Many offered advice on what to do with the plant. They suggested poisoning the crap out of it.

One wrote, "Roundup, my friend. Sympathize with them when they moan about the loss of their beautiful vine, and mention that they will need to make sure it doesn't grow onto your property when they replant. Repeat as necessary, every time the first tender shoot encroaches onto your property."

Another wrote, "Roundup the s—t out of it on your side of the fence. Some blends are designed to be "ingested" by the foliage and still kill the root."

Yet another wrote, "If you have any pickle brine or a high pH solution (i.e.pressurized salt water) lying around, it acts as both pest control and weed killer. Concentrated enough, it would forcibly kill the ivy at the roots within a week hopefully. This would save you more money in the long run than buying chemical herbicide."

And another commented, "That looks like Anredera cordifolia, glyphosate is the the herbicide you want to be using. It's incredibly difficult to eradicate without the use of herbicide. Unfortunately, manual removal tends to promote the spread due to the tubers it grows on the stem."

Still, another wrote, "This is where HOA would actually be useful instead of being used for grudges."