Hollywood Actor Goes On Rant After Her Flight Was Delayed More Than 16 Hours

One Hollywood actor is no happy camper. She recently took to social media to voice her displeasure at having her flight delayed for more than 16 hours.

January Jones is using her soap box as a Hollywood actor to vent some personal frustrations. She revealed that her flight was delayed, and she's not in a happy mood. Jones took to Instagram, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram Stories about the flight delay. She said that the United Airlines flight was significantly delayed.

Hollywood Actor Blasts Airline

She also urged the company to do better when it comes to reimbursing its passengers.

"A couple $15 food vouchers isn't gonna cut it," she said. "Our 7:30p [flight] last night still hasn't left." She also shared a photo of herself on the floor at the airport. "Is there still a secretary of transportation? Can't remember what's left," she also wrote.

She's taking a swipe at Donald Trump era cuts across the U.S. government. We can confirm that Sean Duffy is the current secretary of transportation. According to United Airlines, the Hollywood actor was taking her scorn out on the wrong person. Regional airline SkyWest is the one that was operating the flight that Jones was supposed to be on.

The Hollywood actor wasn't happy. But the flight "was delayed overnight due to a mechanical issue."

"A new aircraft has been assigned and we are working to get customers to their destination as quickly as possible," the spokesperson continued. "Passengers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation. We apologize for the inconvenience."

It would seem that not even a Hollywood actor is immune from inconveniences when it comes to flying. In other flying-related news, a mother claims United Airlines crew tried to force her to remove her son's ventilator before a flight. It's a medical device he needs to live. "This wasn't just a mistake," she said. "This was a complete disregard for my son's life, and our dignity. I'm not going to let this go. They need to be held accountable - not just for Noah, but for every family who's been made to feel like they don't belong."