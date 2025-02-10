American Airlines Flight Delayed After Bomb Threat Delivered Over WIFI Hotspot: "I Have A Bomb"

Everyone knows that you shouldn't say bomb at an airport. It's no laughing matter, and what appears to be a prank grounded a flight. An American Airlines flight got delayed after authorities discovered a bomb threat on board.

The plane was traveling from Austin, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina. Unfortunately, it got delayed four and half hours on February 7. American Airlines crew members became worried "regarding the name of a WiFi hotspot involving the word 'bomb.' "

A fellow passenger had their WIFI hotspot named as "I have a bomb." According to ABC News, a passenger named Bruce Steen described what happened on the plane. He said a fellow passenger approached a flight attendant with a tablet. He showed her what the WIFI hotspot said. From there, the pilot got involved and informed the passengers "somebody renamed their hotspot 'there is a bomb on the flight.'"

American Airlines Flight Delayed

From there, the pilot got the police involved. They asked the passengers to reveal themselves if they made the WIFI hotspot. But no one raised their hands. So police ended up removing everyone from the plane in groups.

On Reddit, one frustrated flyer described their experience. They wrote, "So everything was normal for the most part. We boarded and once we were settled I took a little nap. I woke like 2 hours later and was confused why we were still on the tarmac..."

They continue, "Eventually, several cops board the plane and announce that someone was playing a 'prank.' The prank being that someone on board had renamed their hotspot to 'I have a bomb.' Cue the groaning from the entire fucking plane when the cop announced this. Then the cop gave the opportunity for the individual to come clean (which of f—-king course they didn't)."

The passengers had to be rescreened by security and have their electronic devices checked. They were also checked for bomb residue and had their luggage swept for explosives. Fellow American Airlines passengers weren't pleased. But TSA takes bomb threats seriously.

The passenger continued, "We screen again and head back to the gate (this whole process was a 5-6 hour delay btw). Eventually, we are able to board again and take off but the whole thing was just so f—king infuriating because after all that they were not even able to determine who the hell did this s—t. If it was you and you are reading this... you are a stupid, cowardly, f—king idiot and I hope you are found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Selfish as—hole that ruined the day of everyone on board."