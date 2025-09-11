Hiker Called His Dad For Help After Getting Lost On Oregon Trail: The Next Day He Was Found Dead

Authorities found a missing hiker dead in Oregon just a day after he called his father asking for help. His remains were found near a trail the next morning.

The 49-year-old hiker became lost, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) in a news release. They located his body near the base of Wiesendanger Falls along the Larch Mountain Trail.

"Members of the MCSO's Green Hornets rescue team responded to the scene, located the body, and confirmed the person had died," the MCSO said. "The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene and will work with investigators to confirm the cause of death."

The missing hiker had called his father just hours before after becoming lost on the trail.

Hiker Found Dead

"Later in the evening, sometime after 7 p.m., he called his father on his cell phone, told him he was a little bit lost ... It seems that his father was familiar with the trails up here, and so his father gave him some directions on how to get back down," MCSO spokesperson John Plock said. "He was hoping his son would be able to make it down. This morning, he tried to contact his son, was unable to get in contact with him."

"Shortly after 8:30 [a.m.], he called 911 and reported that his son did not return from his hike yesterday," Plock continued.

Another hiker discovered his body the next morning, sadly.

"The spot where the body is [was] just above an area of the trail where the trail is near a cliff," Plock shared.

According to Plock, the father did everything he could to try to help his son get back safely.

"The dad got on his phone, brought up the map. He could see his son's location on the map. And just from the map on his phone, he was given his son trying to help his son navigate his way down, and he lost connection," Plock shared, per the outlet. "The dad tried to reconnect with the son on the phone."

"Got in his car, drove out here with a flashlight, and went up the trails looking for his son," the officer also added. "I've spoken to the dad. He fell a couple of times, some dirt and blood on his pants. He wanted to come to find his son."

Sadly, the hiker was already dead.