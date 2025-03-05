Highly Venomous Cobra Bites Mans Manhood And Refuses To Let Go

Next time you call yourself unlucky, remember this story. Not only was a man bit by a highly venomous cobra, he was bit in his manhood by the reptile. What's worse is that it refused to let go.

The viral video has made its rounds on social media. In the video, the cobra had bitten the man in the groin through his pants. One of the man's friends tried to dislodge the snake's jaws from the man. When that failed to work, they then tried to pour water on the reptile. But that still didn't make the cobra move.

Viewers were horrified at the man's predicament. "It hurt watching that and I'm not even a guy," one commented.

Crocodile Cam, an animal conversationalist, wrote, "Important to remember when rescuing wildlife: the animals don't always recognize that you're trying to help. They see you as a threat, so be patient and be careful! This is a king cobra, it has mainly neurotoxic venom that attacks the nerves and can cause paralysis. They have enough venom to kill 20 grown me or one adult elephant and their venom can kill you in as little as 15 minutes."

Cobra Bite In The Worst Place

Following the bite, the man ended up at the hospital. Sadly, we're unsure if the man ultimately made it or what his current condition is. But we can say that it is not the first time a cobra bit a man in his manhood.

In 2021, a snake bit a man while on a toilet in South Africa. He needed reconstructive surgery after developing necrosis of the flesh. Sadly, he ended up being the first case of his kind. That's not something that you want to hear while at the hospital. They said that he had snouted cobra envenomation of the genitals.

Sadly, a large amount of tissue in his genitals couldn't be salvaged. Instead, doctors had to remove the dead tissue in order to save his life. From there, they used skin grafts to rebuild his genitals. It all sounds like pretty gnarly work. So hopefully our friend in the viral video doesn't need quite as much care.