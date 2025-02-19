Warning Of Extreme Caution Issued For Tourist Destination After Snake More Venomous Than A Cobra Washes Up At Beach

Officials are giving beachgoers a warning of extreme caution at one popular tourist destination after a very venomous snake washed to shore at the beach.

Officials in Hawaii say that beachgoers should be careful while down at the beach. It turns out that eels wash to shore from time to time, but they may not always be eels. According to the Office of Governor Josh Green, M.D., authorities responded to a reported sighting of a yellow-bellied sea snake. A resident saw the creature and reported it to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The statement read, "A highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was found washed up on the shore at Honoli'i Beach in Hilo last week. While these sea snakes are rarely seen onshore in Hawai'i, the Hawai'i Department of Agriculture's Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) strongly advises beach and oceangoers not to touch the venomous sea snakes which are often mistaken for eels. A sea snake is easily distinguished by the bright yellow markings on its underside."

Authorities found the three-foot snake and trapped it underneath 5-gallon bucket. Fortunately, no one was injured by the reptile.

Beachgoers in Hawaii should be suspicious of eels that wash up on shore — as they may actually be lethal snakes. It's all the well considering how venomous the creature is.

Venomous Snake

"We want to take this opportunity to inform the public to be wary of any snake-like reptile in or near the ocean," said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai'i Board of Agriculture. "This type of sea snake can be more venomous than a cobra and potentially lethal to humans."

Appearances from the snake are rare in the state. But they do happen, so it's best to be on the look out.

The statement continued, "Sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes on land are rare in Hawai'i and usually occur when strong winds or currents cause them to wash up along the shoreline. Although yellow-bellied sea snakes inhabit the Pacific Ocean, it is prohibited to import or possess that species in Hawai'i."

It's not the first time that something like this happened. In 2024, one of the reptiles was spotted at Waimanalo Beach. Officials urge if you see one then to call Hawaii's toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).

