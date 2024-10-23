Hidden Danger After Hurricanes In Florida Is Microscopic

When hurricanes strike there are many known dangers. Scary things like flooding, high winds, and flying debris are all well-known dangerous that accompany hurricanes. However, did you know that there is sometimes danger after the hurricane as well? Florida is currently facing a hidden danger after back-to-back hurricanes and it is serious. There is a flesh-eating bacteria hiding among Florida's waters.

Microscopic Hidden Danger In Florida

After suffering back-to-back hurricanes from Hurricane Helene to Hurricane Milton, you would think that Florida has had enough bad luck. However, it seems like their dangerous circumstances are not over yet. Now, they are dealing with a hidden danger among them, flesh-eating bacteria.

USA Today shares that "There have been 74 cases of Vibrio vulnificus in 2024." This equals the record set in 2022 when Hurricane Ivan struck the state. Out of these 74 cases, there have been 13 reported deaths so far. They go on to share that "Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring but potentially fatal bacteria infection that thrives in warm floodwaters when hurricanes and tropical storms push a mix of fresh and saltwater upstream into canals and rivers."

This water can carry things such as pollutants, sewage, and debris, all leading to bacteria buildup. These microscopic bacteria are a hidden danger that most miss. People who have open wounds are at risk of infection. If the flesh-eating bacteria comes in contact with an open wound it "Can cause the skin and soft tissue around the wound to quickly break down."

Hurricane Gives Rise To Flesh-Eating Bacteria

What happens if you contract this hidden danger? If you contract this flesh-eating bacteria limb amputation may be required to save you. Amputation can "Stop the rapid flesh deterioration" which can help lessen the chance of it being fatal. The increased floodwaters also means increased risk of exposure to this flesh-eating bacteria.

In addition to infecting open wounds it can also cause illness if ingested. The state health department claimed, "After heavy rainfall and flooding, the concentration of these bacteria may rise, particularly in brackish and saltwater environments.

Currently, the Tampa Bay area is suffering the most from the Vibrio vulnificus outbreak. Health officials across the state have issues a "no swim" advisory until proper testing of the water could be done. Symptoms of the Vibrio infection could include:

Consumption: Watery diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever

Bloodstream Infection:Fever, chills, dangerous low blood pressure and blistering skin lesions

Wound Infection: fever, redness, pain, swelling, warmth, discoloration, and discharge

If you experience any of these symptoms or believe you have come in contact with this new hidden danger, seek medical attention immediately.