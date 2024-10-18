See Insane Photos Of Florida Homes Filled With Sand After Hurricane Milton

After the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton many were left with damage to their homes and livelihoods. While water damage from floods or debris left from wind storms were expected no one expected the sand. That's right...sand. Currently tons of photos are circulating the internet showing Florida homes filled with sand after Hurricane Milton tore through them.

While Florida residents were expecting the downpour of rain and violent winds, mountains of sand were not on their 2024 Hurricane bingo cards. However, with back-to-back hurricanes of Hurricane Helene and then Hurricane Milton all bets are off.

The NY Post shared that a "Storm surge as high as 10 feet swept mountains of sand into communities — in some areas, 5 feet tall or higher." Can you imagine, opening your front door and staring at 5 feet of sand piled in your living room? Well, that was some resident's realities.

While that soft white sand is perfect for the beach, it can be quite the grievance in your home. Now, with their homes filled with sand some residents literally need to dig their way around or out of their homes. Additionally, sand removal is costly and time consuming, putting just another delay in recovery time for these homeowners.

Hurricane Milton: The Aftermath

While Hurricane Milton has finished blowing through the area, the destruction it left behind seems like it is keen to stay for awhile. The homes filled with sand are just one of the many devastations left behind. Although, it is one of the more odd grievances. A contractor who has worked storm recovery since Hurricane Katrina told the post, "I've never seen sand like this."

The morning after the hurricane, mountains of sand could be found lining the roads of Brandenton Beach. A member of the local State Emergency Response Team described it as similar to "getting 4 to 6 feet of snow up north." Imagine that...the beautiful mountains of snow but instead it is sand and unlike snow this and will not melt and disappear on its own.

Instead, it has taken "dozens of volunteers armed with shovels and wheelbarrows" to begin work on removing the sand. It took two days just to remove all the sand from an condo complex's pool. That is just one pool...so imagine how long it will take to help all of those homes that are filled with sand.

Then, once the sand is removed residents and workers face a new problem. What do they do with it? With local drop-off sites filling up and only two open sites remaining the question of where to put this excess sand begins to emerge. Additionally, Public Works is worried about the chunk of the coastline that was taken out due to Hurricane Milton.

Florida residents are doing their best to maintain a positive attitude during this harrowing times. However the devastation left by Hurricane Milton is being felt by them all.