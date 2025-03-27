Here Are The Deadliest National Parks In The US: Some Might Surprise You

While national parks offer scenic landscapes and incredible wildlife they also offer something else...danger. According to recent research, national parks have been playing quite a role in human fatalities. So if this was the year that you planned on becoming outdoorsy, you may want to reconsider before heading to these locations. If not, at least know your odds when you visit one of the deadliest national parks in the US.

How Does A Park End Up On The Deadliest National Parks List?

When imagining danger, I am sure all sorts of images come to mind. For me personally it is some sort of assailant or some type of adrenaline junkie experience. However, rest assured, these parks did not make it on the list because of axe murderers or sky diving accidents.

Instead, the causes of fatalities in the parks are due to much simpler reasons. The NY Post shares some of those reasons, such as "falling, drowning, and motor vehicle crashes." With that in mind, the National Park Service examined each of the US national parks as well as their average yearly deaths. For this study, they specifically looked at deaths between 2007-2024.

Here are the deadliest national parks in the US according to their findings.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area Grand Canyon National Park Yosemite National Park Blue Ridge Parkway Natchez Trace Parkway Golden Gate National Recreation Area Great Smoky Mountains National Park Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Yellowstone National Park

More Details On The Deadliest National Parks In The US

While all of these parks averaged more deaths than most, the top three on this list had the most. Lake Mead National Recreation Area came in with an average of 20.88 yearly deaths. The most common cause of death at this park was drowning. Coming in second place, Grand Canyon National Park also saw a decent amount of annual deaths.

While 12 annual deaths may not seem like a lot, it is more than anyone wants to encounter. However unlike the number one spot, the majority of these deaths are a result of falling. Finally, in the third top spot, Yosemite National Park averages around 11 deaths a year. Similar to the number two spot, falling is the main cause of fatalities here. All remaining parks on the top ten deadliest national parks in the US see 10 or less average deaths a year.

Safer Alternatives?

If one of more of these national parks is a dream destination for you, have no fear. The majority of these deaths are due to human error and carelessness. So if you still want to visit the parks you absolutely can. Just be sure to take proper safety measures and adhere to all warnings and guidelines.

If this list of deadliest national parks has you spooked, don't worry! The National Park Service also explored the parks that had the least amount of annual fatalities. If that seems more your speed, then be sure to check out one of these national parks instead.