Traveler, Who Visited 35 National Parks, Reveals Best Place To See Fall Leaves

Fall has almost turned to winter, but there's still a little bit of time to get a little color in your life. While it won't be as colorful in November as say October, visit these places to see the leaves change color for fall.

Traveler Alexandra Blodgett, who visited 35 national parks as well as every state, spoke with Business Insider about the best places to see fall leaves. And well, if you're on the West Coast, then you're in for a fall treat.

"I'm pretty focused on outdoor natural beauty," said Blodgett. Her favorite place to watch the leaves is North Cascades National Park located in Washington state. It's a beautiful place with a lot of color.

"I think that's a very underrated national park," Blodgett told Business Insider. "The reason is that many of the most beautiful places are deep in the backcountry."

"Because of that, it's a really great place for hikers, and it's still a beautiful park for anyone to visit because there are a ton of beautiful things that you don't necessarily have to hike super deep to get to," she added.

Parks To See Fall Leaves

However, that's not the only place you can go. Consider Crater Lake National Park in Oregon as well if you want to see fall leaves. The park features cliffs, water falls, and also America's deepest lake. There's a lot of variety to make one's trip worth it.

"There's one drive throughout the park, Rim drive, that would definitely take up a whole day or more depending on how much time you want to spend on it, and then another day to explore some of the other little ad hoc areas like the Rim village and the Pinnacles," she said. In general, consider visiting the park at any time of the year. It's an underrated gem.

"It's unique," she said. "There's a ton of history behind [the lake], and it's just super beautiful."

The traveler also recommends checking it out in the winter.

"They get so much snow that it's mind-blowing to see that much snow in one spot," she said. "I love that about Crater Lake."