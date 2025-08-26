Has The Most Magical Place On Earth Gone Extraterrestrial? Parkgoers Spot UFO Over Disney

It appears the most magical place on earth has gotten even more otherworldly. Recently, visitors at Disney World's Epcot saw more than just a fireworks show. Instead, parkgoers claim to have spotted a UFO hovering over the Disney theme park. However, others argue there is a much simpler explanation.

Parkgoers Spot UFO Over Disney

The NY Post shares details about the visitor who claims to have spotted the UFO over the Disney theme park. Morgan Huelsman, digital director of "The Bobby Bones Show", and her boyfriend were enjoying their time in the park. However as they were waiting for the nightly firework show Huelsman saw a "sudden bright light overhead." Given that they were waiting for a firework show, that may seem unsurprisingly; yet this display of light had nothing to do with Epcot's nightly entertainment. Rather than immediatley jumping to conclusions, Huelsman decided to put on her thinking hat.

She scanned the interent, thinking she may find some breaking news about drones or satellites in the nearby area. Although her intentions were well thought out, her search came up short. Therefore, she had no other choice but to believe that the bright light was non other than a UFO. She decided to share the video online, to gather the public's opnion on the mystery flying object. The video clearly depitcted a small, birght light overing over the Disney theme park. Although it appeared stationary for a short while during the video, eventaully it zoomed around and then blipped away.

The Internet Was Not Entirely Convinced

Despite Huelsman being convinced she saw a UFO at the Disney theme park, the internet had other potential theories. One viewer shared that a rocket launch had taken place near Cape Canaveral earlier in the week. The NY Post shares that "SpaceX did launch a batch of satellites for Starlink out of Cape Canaveral on Aug. 14 and Aug. 18 — just about 60 miles away from Walt Disney World." Another individual argued that the light looke like a police helicopter more than a UFO.

This is not the first time someone has claimed to see a UFO in the Sunshine State. In fact, it comes only behind California for the most number of reported sightings. Its proximity to NASA launch sites definitley plays a role in this. So far, Disney is yet to comment on this unidentified flying object.