Good Samaritan Saves Woman Trapped In Submerged Car In Texas

A woman was trapped inside her submerged vehicle in a Texas canal before a good samaritan came to her rescue.

According to the NY Post, the woman in question is 49 years old. She was traveling southeast in the city of Electra when she lost control of her vehicle on the road. Her vehicle then skid right off the road, and into the South Side Canal. Once in the irrigation canal, the woman was at the mercy of the water's moving current. Or so she thought until a man who was working nearby made his way over to her car.

To the woman's credit, she had broken her driver's side window. Out of that opening, she was waving her arms and shouting for help. The man made his way over, wading into the water and calming the woman's well-deserved nerves. Eventually, the man helped the shaken woman back to shore, and out of the immediate danger of the moving water.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Eventually, the woman's vehicle was recovered from the water. Reportedly, the car was covered in mud and dents. Likewise, the windshield was nearly caved in, among other damage.

Man Saves Woman From Her Submerged Vehicle in Texas

According to officials, the woman could have died, had it not been for the heroic save of the nearby man. Such courage is remarkable, and this particular story is similar to another that just made the news.

During Hurricane Helene, a Fox News meteorologist saved a woman from her vehicle, after she became submerged in flash flood waters. The meteorologist's name is Bob Van Dillen, and his rescue took place in Atlanta. What made the scene so incredible was that Van Dillen was on air at the time of his effort. He quickly shifted from reporter, to rescuer, all while on camera, and waded into the flash flood waters. Eventually, he made his way to the trapped woman, and helped carry her to higher ground.

Regardless of where or when a civilian rescue takes place, they are always a reminder of the good that exists in our worlds today.