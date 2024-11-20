Golf Star Sam Burns Draws Backlash For Political Inspired Pun After Killing Whitetail Buck

Each fall, plenty of hunters pursue whitetail deer, and for many, success means a social media post is on its way.

With social media platforms being such a massive part of our lives today, deer hunting is certainly not an exception. Hunters from every nook and cranny share photos of the deer they harvest. Notably, many public figures will face backlash when they share a photo of a dead deer. Regardless of the social pressure, many still enjoy sharing their success online.

Sam Burns is the latest in a long list of public figures who have faced some negative feedback after sharing a photo of himself sitting behind the deer he killed. According to the Daily Mail, Burns and his deer faced comments such as 'disgusting,' and 'it would be a sport if the deer had guns.'

Burns, who is the 19th-ranked golfer in the world, made the post even more controversial with his hat and caption. Burns wore a camo ballcap, which read "Make America Great Again," a slogan from President Donald Trump's campaign. Moreover, Burns wrote a caption which read "Deer hunting is great again!"

With Burns paying homage to President Trump, while also showing off his nine-point whitetail buck, the post has gained traction online. Notably, while many comments did express disappointment in the post, Burns received plenty of support as well. The 28-year old Shreveport, Louisiana native was lucky enough to receive likes from two of his PGA Tour counterparts, in Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.

PGA Tour Pro Shares Social Media Post With Impressive Whitetail Buck He Harvested

Burns is not the first, and he won't be the last athlete, to pay respects to President Trump, in wake of November 5th's election. Jon Jones handed President Trump his UFC Championship Belt after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Likewise, Christian Pulisic celebrated a goal he scored for the US Men's National Soccer team by impersonating President Trump's rally dance. That dance was also performed by Jon Jones, as well as several NFL players in games over the weekend.

Burns has found plenty of success on the course, as well as in the whitetail woods this year. And if this recent social media post is any indication, it doesn't seem he will be shy in sharing those successes, as well as a political preference or two along the way.