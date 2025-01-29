Giant Fish Takes A Bite Out Of Mermaid Performer During Show: See Video

I love watching the mermaid performers. I find them so beautiful and fascinating. Not to mention that they are living out my childhood fantasy of playing mermaids. They are becoming more common throughout the world. At certain restaurants or exhibits, people don fake fins and enter the water for a magical performance. However, this one performer got the surprise of her lifetime. Watch as a giant fish takes a bite out of the unsuspecting mermaid performer.

Giant Fish Takes A Bite Out Of Mermaid Performer

Everything was going swimmingly. The woman entered the water in her full mermaid attire. She looked positively graceful as she hovered in the tank, showing off her tail to all her adoring fans. She seemed to be one of the fish, that is until a fish decided otherwise.

As she was hovering in the center of the thank, the massive fish began to swim overtop of her. For a moment, it looks like it will just be passing through, then everything changed. The giant fish takes a bite out of the mermaid performer, practically engulfing her whole head.

Naturally, the mermaid performer panics. She uses both hands to push the fish's mouth off of her head and frantically swims to the surface. Although I must admit, she still looked rather graceful.

The Internet Reacts

The NY Post shared the clip on their Instagram feed and the fans seem to be in favor of the fish. Very few people feel bad for the mermaid performer and instead understand why the giant fish may have wanted to take a bite out of her. Here are some of the top comments.

"He probably knew real mermaids don't wear goggles."

"#Teamfish"

"Good maybe they will stop this animal abuse and neglect"

"Probably because she doesn't belong there and neither do the fish."

Based on the comments it is apparent that people don't agree with the fish being kept in a tank or the woman putting on a show from within it. I guess if you want to play mermaids you need to do it in your own pool.