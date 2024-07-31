Georgia Man Falls Down 50-Foot Well While Looking At His Phone — See Insane Rescue

We have all lost our phones from time to time. However, we are lucky enough that after a few minutes of thorough searching, we stumble upon them again. For this Georgia gentleman, however, he stumbled into something far more insane. While looking for his cell phone, this man stumbled into a well and fell 50 feet down! Luckily for him, his family noticed his absence and called 911. Due to their concern, rescuers were able to find him. Watch this insane rescue footage.

An Incredible Well Rescue

In Cobb County, a man went wandering into the woods to retrieve his lost cellphone. Apparently, he had been in the woods earlier in the day, and when he returned home, he realized he no longer had his cell phone. So, he used his spouse's phone to track his and then went back to the woods that evening to try to locate it. The terrain in the woods was treacherous and this man, who has yet to be identified, ended up stumbling into a deep well. He fell 50 feet into darkness and was stuck there for almost 8 hours.

How did he get discovered in a dark well with no cell phone? Luckily when he didn't return home within a few hours, his family called 911. They had last heard from him around 10 pm the previous night and placed the 911 call at 4am the following morning. While that may be a quick night of sleep for us, it was a long wait in darkness for this gentleman.

His saving grace was his vehicle. After police received the call, local firefighters and rescue teams began looking for him around where his vehicle was parked. He had parked just outside of the woods, so once rescuers spotted his car, they entered the woods after him. From there, they heard him yell for help.

Up Up And Away: The Journey Back Up From 50-Feet Down

Fox 5 Atlanta spoke with Lieutenant Steve Bennet from the Cobb County Fire Squad about this incredible well rescue. Lieutenant Bennet recalls finding the survivor's vehicle parked near the woods and going in to search for him. "It was dark. The terrain was horrible," he recalled. However, shortly after being in the woods, they heard him yelling for help.

Bennet continues, "Our crew member that got lowered into the hole assessed him, and then the other crew members lowered the equipment he would need to strap him up." The rescue took about an hour. All the men needed to move slowly because the men could have become injured if they moved too quickly. Additionally, he had been stuck 50 feet down in the dark for 8 hours. So he hadn't been able to see in a long time, needing time for his eyes to adjust.

After the rescue, Lieutenant Bennet said these chilling words: " Had he gone into the woods without telling anyone where he was going? Without having his vehicle parked near where we finally located him, there is no telling when he would have been found. He may never have been found."

Luckily for this Georgia man, he told his family where he was going, and he was found. Thanks to his family's concern and the incredible skill of the Cobb County Fire Squad, this man got an amazing rescue.