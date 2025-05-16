5 Funny Animal Pictures To Brighten Your Day

If you are having a bad day I have just the thing to cheer you up! Nothing makes you smile more than photos of wildlife being hilarious. So, for your viewing enjoyment here are five funny animal pictures that are sure to brighten your day.

1. Big Toothy Grin

What do you do with a horse joke that goes to far? You rein it in! Admit it, even if my corny joke didn't make you laugh, looking at this makes you want to smile. I don't know what this horse found so humorous but I'm thankful to whoever captured this hilarious photo.

2. Stuffy Cheeks

How did someone get this photo of me from the all you can eat sushi place? Haha, just kidding, even though I swear I eat this much sometimes. Although, unlike me, these little guys are not gluttonous. Instead, they have storage pouches in their cheeks. They load up on food and keep it in these pouches until they can bring it back to their burrow for safe-keeping.

3. The Best Of Friends

Now those are some happy feet! These two best buds are so adorable and instantly brought a little chuckle to my lips. I mean come on, look how happy they are. If you are enjoying these funny animal pictures then you have to check out the most incredible animal pictures from this year! They will actually blow your mind.

4. Head In The Clouds

Looks like this alpaca has its head stuck in the clouds, or errr the fence? Even though he seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, he doesn't look too mad about it. Instead, he seems to be in a great mood. I don't know what's funnier, his little toofers sticking out of his hair that looks like fuzzy alfalfa.

5. Anyone Got A Tissue?

Last but not least on our list of funny animal pictures we have this gem. I don't know if it's more hilarious or gross, but either way it made me giggle. This little calf has absolutely no shame as he gives his nose a nice, big lick. Just imagine if people were this shameless...no thank you!

I hope you enjoyed these funny animal pictures. If you aren't ready to be done with the feel good photos be sure to check out these cute animals that are guaranteed to brighten your day.