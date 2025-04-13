Four Urban Cowboys Ride Their Emotional Support Horses Through Walmart

Beer for their horses! Four urban cowboys went for a joy ride at their local Walmart and stirred up a lot of trouble in the process. The four men, who called themselves cutthroat cowboys, likely aren't welcomed back to their store anytime soon.

They really put a test to those rules about emotional support animals. Saddling up, the four cowboys rode their emotional support horses through a Walmart in Louisiana. Now, they're not only cowboys, they're also outlaws. Police are hunting for the four of them after they went galloping up and down the aisles and terrorizing shoppers and employees.

Just check out the video shared by WBRZ 2.

"Oh hell no," a woman recording said. "What the f-ck?"

Baker police seeking to ID horse riders who paraded through Walmarthttps://t.co/e3TVsxEqFH pic.twitter.com/BrUgSVljbv — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) April 9, 2025

Four Cowboys On Run

What the heck indeed. Guess the four horsemen of the apocalypse were making a pit stop to their local grocery before attending to their apocalyptic duties. A Walmart employee could only laugh in astonishment. He said the four cowboys were "gonna scare the sh-t out of somebody." He said that they had notified the police about the four.

One person on TikTok shared a video of the four set to the Big & Rich song "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)." Whoever did that deserves all of the praise in the world. Because that is hilarious.

Sadly, it seems the four cowboys days on the run were limited. Ultimately, two of them turned themselves in after arrest warrants went out. Meanwhile, two others later surrendered to cops on Friday as well. One of them, Mason Webb, declared the four the "cutthroat cowboys" He said the did it because it was fun.

However, that fun earned them charges of entering and remaining after forbidden, unlawful post of criminal activity and disturbing the peace.

"It was fun, we were famous. That's all," he said. "We didn't wanna hurt nobody...We always ride to Baker, and we just wanted to do it that day. That's my emotional support animal."

It sounds like no one is buying that excuse. However, we must see what the court ultimately thinks.