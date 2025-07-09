Former MLB Pitcher Is Searching For Missing Brother And Family Amid Texas Floods

Former MLB pitcher Tyler Walker of San Francisco Giants fame is looking for his missing brother. His brother, Mark Walker, and his sister in law and nephew are all missing following the deadly Texas floods.

"All we can do is wait and pray for a miracle at this point," Kathy Walker, Tyler and Mark's mom, told the Marin Independent Journal. "In a situation like that, waiting to find out if her dad and mom or brother, it's just, it's just dreadful."

She also said, ""It's impossibly hard right now. It feels like there's a hole in my stomach. It hurts."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Marin County resident, spoke out about the MLB pitcher and his family.

MLB PItcher Missing

"Mark, his wife, and his 14-year-old son who was very close with so many kids, including my own son, in the Marin County area, they're missing," Newsom said. "Thankfully, their 16-year-old daughter was found. It's just another reminder of how devastating this tragedy is and obviously continues to unfold in just excruciating ways. Anyone with kids understands that."

The MLB pitcher is continuing the search for his family. Meanwhile, two of his friends as well as several of Mark's friends are all joining in on the search. They remain hopeful that they might find the family alive. But that hope is dwindling.

"They're doing what they can to look on the river," she said. "He said there's just so much devastation it's impossible to comprehend. The debris piles everywhere, cars and trees and limbs. Just everything is piled up."

Mark's home had been just 20 feet from the Guadalupe River. Sadly, the water came crashing down on top of the family during the flood. Water overwhelmed the region.

"The water came from above, and the river was rising at the same time the water was coming from the top," Kathy said. "It's crashed and gone."

More than 100 people have died from the flood.