Forget Christmas Star: Owl Perches On Top Of Holiday Tree

Forget a Christmas star, why not get a Christmas owl instead? In a viral video doing the rounds online, a wild owl appeared in a family's home and ended up on the Christmas tree.

It certainly seems like a holiday story for the ages. An owl flew down the chimney of Savannah Burgoyne's home and took roost in the kitchen.

"I walked into our kitchen, and there was a huge owl sitting on our baby's highchair," she said. From there, the owl flew on top of the Christmas tree and knocked off their star. It then took its place on the tree.

"I'm, like, very personally sad that there's no Hogwarts enrollment letter that it came with," she joked. "It's a magical Christmas moment that it felt comfortable on top of the Christmas tree. It knocked over our star."

Unsure of what to do, she called her husband, who was gone. And he called the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. By the time he got home, Sgt. Spencer Murray was there to handle the matter.

Owl Swoops On Christmas Tree

"When I walk in, lo and behold, there was an owl," he said. The family tried to open the doors to the room. But the owl wouldn't leave. It swooped from the kitchen to the Christmas tree, back and forth.

"He's, like, 'This is the perfect spot'," the husband told his daughters.

"He's, like, on top of the tree," one of the couple's children also said. "How are you going to get that guy out?"

Murray said that it required a lot of patience to ultimately get the owl out of the house.

"It was one of my favorite calls that I've ever responded to," he said. "It's just a picture-perfect moment of the owl looking at us while on top of the Christmas tree."

The family won't forget the moment. It will live on as a part of their Christmas stories for years to come. Ultimately, it's stories like these that make up that Christmas magic everyone is chasing. You get quirky stories told for years and also passed down to the next generation.

"It was a beautiful animal," Jason Burgoyne also said. "We felt super lucky. We were very sad to see it leave. I mean, it was gorgeous, and to watch it fly back and forth silently in our house was so cool. The kids, they loved it."