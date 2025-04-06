Florida Woman Launches Herself On Top Of Alligator And Pries Beloved Dog Out Of Its Jaws

Every dog can be so fortunate to have an owner like Kim Spencer. The Florida woman risked her own life to save her pooch from the hungry mouth of an alligator.

Spencer risked life and limb to the reptile to pry open the alligator's jaws and literally pull her dog, Kona, from its grasp. The dog owner was injured during her battle with the alligator. But her dog lived to see another day.

"I saw the eyes. I saw it turning itself around towards us, and I started pulling Kona away, saying, 'Let's go.' But she's a really strong dog," described Kim Spencer to Fox 29.

Ultimatley this tale has a happy ending, but it stands as a cautionary tale for dog owners out there. According to Spencer, the alligator came out of no where. It emerged from the lake near their house without warning, and in a split second, the reptile had Kona in its grasp. The gator chomped down on the dog's head, swallowing in its mouth.

Alligator Vs Florida Woman

That's when Spencer embraced her inner wrestler.

She said, "She's facing it, it's facing her, and it jumped out and got her. She was in up to here; her whole head was inside its mouth. I stopped thinking and just dove on it, jumped on it and straddled it, as lady-like as that is, and was trying to pry its jaws open."

In a battle of woman vs alligator, Spencer surprisingly won. She managed to save her dog and get away from the reptile. She said, "Its back was to me, so it made me just jump on. We just got lucky because just as quickly as it ran after us, it ran back into the water, and we were out of there."

Unfortunately, she was injured in the process. But it's something that she wouldn't hesitate to do again. She explained, "We are empty nesters; she's my baby, so I wasn't ready to take on that mindset of an animal versus a human."

The dog owner is sharing her story with others to warn about the threat of an alligator in Florida.

She said, "It could easily happen, and you might not be that lucky to get your child or your pet. Many people say they are more afraid of us than we are of them, clearly not the case."