Florida Surfer Headbutted By Airborne Shark In Unexpected Encounter

. Shark attacks aren't usually so bizarre. But one Florida surfer took a walk on the wild side. He was surfing when an airborne shark unexpectedly headbutted him.

The spinner shark knocked the man from his board after going airborne and colliding directly into the surfer's head. It's a moment that many wouldn't believe if it weren't caught on camera. Darren Kaye says he was surfing off New Smyrna Beach when he encountered the fish. The area is known for sharks.

In fact, Kaye said that he saw a few attacks over the years. He tries to be cautious when surfing. But he didn't expect a spinner shark to take into the air and knock him off his board. Fortunately, the surfer his looking on the bright side. He's glad the shark didn't have its mouth open because that would have been much worse.

Shark Headbutts Surfer

"I was just really happy its mouth wasn't open," he told WFTV 9.

At first, he said he didn't have any clue what happened or that he had ran into the animal. But he did compare it to feeling like he was hit by a car.

"I got right back on that board and my pulse went to like 195 beats a minute in a second and I paddled as fast as I could like out of the way," he told the outlet.

He described the shark as very powerful.

"I have a scar on the side of my elbow from [being hit by a car] and that's like what it felt like. It felt like getting hit by a car. It was really strong and powerful. They're all muscle, you know," he told the outlet.

Fortunately, he didn't get bit or seriously injured. Now, the surfer has a story for the ages. After all, how many people can say that they headbutted a shark? That's a story to tell over a couple of drinks. He also enjoyed the rest of his weekend.

"We surfed there the rest of the weekend, we surfed there this morning, we surfed there yesterday afternoon. We always have waves - we are lucky," Kaye told the local station.