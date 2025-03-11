Surfer Attacked By Shark In Australia Is Presumed Dead After Drone Footage Shows Aftermath Of Attack

While Australia is known for many beautiful things, it is also known for something terrifying...sharks. Australian waters are home to various species of sharks and unfortunately, that means that they are also home to more frequent shark attacks. Just this past Monday, another surfer was attacked by a shark. However, that rescue mission soon took a dark turn after drone footage showed the aftermath of the attack.

Surfer Attacked By Shark In Australia Is Now Presumed Dead

CBS News reports that the attack happened around 12:10 pm local time on Monday. The surfer was attacked by a shark off of Wharton Beach in Esperance. While police were able to recover the surfboard, the surfer has yet to be found. However, the surfboard had evidence of bite marks, clearly showing that the surfer had been attacked. Although police and marine rescue responders searched the area, they had no luck finding the surfer.

Around 5:00 pm the following night, Tuesday, police announced that the surfer was presumed dead. Esperance Police Station senior sergeant Christoper Taylor spoke out about the incident in a Facebook video. There, he confirmed to the public that they had not been able to find the surfer's body. Furthermore, he said, "I can also confirm that our search is recovery, not a rescue." What made the sergeant so sure?

Drone Footage Shows Horrible Aftermath Of The Attack

Sergeant Taylor revealed that police had reviewed drone footage that showed the attack and the heartbreaking aftermath of it. Based on that video, Taylor has reason to believe that the surfer did not survive the attack. When speaking with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he said, "There was a lot of blood, the shark, and some other things that I don't think any others need to see."

While police did not identify the victim, CBS shares that other news outlets did. Steven Jeffrey Payne was the surfer that was attacked by the shark and ultimately lost his life. His brother shared that Payne had been traveling with his partner and dog. Unfortunately, Payne's partner witnessed the horrific attack. Additionally, Payne's brother shared that the family is completely distraught over the news and having a difficult time processing it all.

While Wharton Beach was closed Monday and Tuesday, but will likely be reopened Wednesday. With around 180 shark species calling Australian waters their home, swimmers and surfers take a risk every time they enter the water.