Surfer Has Close Call With 10 Foot Shark, Uses Surf Board To Protect Himself

A California surfer is lucky to be alive and without injury after having an extremely close call with a 10-foot shark. Although the fish knocked him off his board, he managed to use the surfboard to protect him.

42-year-old Jens Heller was just trying to soak in the sun at the Montara State Beach on Saturday. That's when the shark approached and ran into his board. At first, the surfer thought it was a rock. But it turned out it was a shark's nose against his foot. The fish knocked the surfer off his board and into the water below.

That's when he got a good look at the shark's teeth trying to bite him, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Rather than bite into the surfer, the shark ended up biting his board instead.