Woman Speaks Out After Shark Attack Describing Moment Of Terror: "Thought I Was Going To Die"

After her ordeal earlier this month, a woman is speaking out about a terrifying shark attack. She said that she thought she was going to die from the attack.

26-year-old Rachel Smith had been swimming off Rose Hall beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica when a shark attacked her. The fish bit her in the hand, nearly severing her ring finger. Fortunately, Smith said that her sister Lisa helped get her to safety. The two ended up flying back to the U.K. where Rachel underwent emergency surgery.

Speaking with The Independent, she said, "There was so much blood coming out I honestly thought I was going to die. I was in complete shock. My whole hand went numb so I thought my whole hand had been taken off. I feel grateful to be alive and so grateful to have my hand. I have a long road of recovery ahead but I have a positive attitude and I believe I will get through it."

Shark Attack

Her sister also added, "We were so terrified. I honestly thought her fingers were gone - there was blood everywhere. At one point a vein burst and sprayed blood all over both of us. We were just crying and thinking she was going to die."

The sisters were lured into a false sense of security by the flags on the beach. It said the water was safe to swim in. However, the shark attacked without warning. The aftermath saw them fly back to the United Kingdom after not being able to get surgery in Jamaica. The two faced issues with the hospital.

Sheexplained, "I really did think I would die. The private hospital were only concerned with getting the payment before stopping the bleeding."

Now, the sisters are raising the flags about the shark attack at the island nation.

"There were two young kids swimming by the rope, it's lucky it wasn't them," she said. "I'm just so glad and grateful that she's alive."