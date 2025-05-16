Swimmer Cried “Blood-Curdling Screams” During Shark Attack At Popular Beach

A swimmer could only scream after being attacked by a shark at a popular beach in Southern Australia. The terrifying incident happened on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported "blood-curdling screams" from the man. But despite his moments of terror, he fortunately managed to survive his brush with death. Richard Vinall explained that the shark had bit into his thigh while he was taking a morning swim with his partner. However, that morning swim almost became a mourning swim.

Vinall's partner had not been in the water when he was attacked. She had already return from her swim and made it to shore. But upon realizing he was being attacked, she dove back into the water to help him.

The animal took a bite out of the swimmer at Port Noarlunga Beach near Adelaide, according to 9 News. Following the savage attack, officials evacuated the water. Fortunately, first responders were on scene and managed to save the injured swimmer from the shark. Still, it was a chaotic and tense situation.

Shark Attack Victm

"Any shark attack like that, you worry cause of the blood loss," Warwick Armstrong told the outlet. "Naturally, we're all lifesavers here and we care about the community and want to make sure people are safe."

Reportedly, first responders began to work on trying to save the swimmer. They performed life saving measures behind a white sheet to ward off public eyes. From there, they transported the swimmer to a nearby hospital.

It's far from the only shark attack. It won't be the last this year either. Shark attacks happen when the creatures come close to shore and interact with humans. Despite how it appears, sharks are not actively hunting humans. But they can mistake us for prey. This can lead to deadly incidents when the creatures bite out a plug.

Attacks are enough to make some ward off getting into the ocean. It's just not worth the risk to them of either life or limb.

"I don't want to go in," Sonya Horrocks told the outlet. "I love the idea of going in, but I'm not going to go in."