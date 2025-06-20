Florida Officials Decide To Act After An Alligator Turns Aggressive Towards Paddlers

While wild animals tend to stay to themselves more often than not, it would appear that one reptile has it out for people. In the sunny state of Florida, paddlers have been dealing with something deadly lurking in the waters. That's right, an alligator has become aggressive and is targeting paddlers in the water. Now, Florida officials have decided to take action following the most recent encounter.

Alligator Turns Aggressive Towards Florida Paddlers

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of parts of the Juniper Springs Waterway in Marion County, Florida, on May 19 after another encounter with an aggressive alligator. They shared the news on Facebook. The closure is in effect for "kayaks and canoes at the Juniper Springs Recreation Area." The post shared that the area was "temporarily closed, due to the presence of an adult 'nuisance alligator'." Then, the post shared details about the reptile and the Florida paddlers that he has been pestering.

They shared that the alligator is a large male, around 14 feet long. Additionally, they mention that "over the past few days, he actively made contact with canoes and kayaks." This behavior differs from that of typical alligators. Typically, alligators, along with other wildlife, will avoid humans. They often retreat if you get too close to them. However, this gator seemed to be seeking out Florida paddlers, intentionally bumping into them. Luckily, there have been no reported injuries.

What Is Making This Alligator So Aggressive?

While no one has been brave enough to get into the water and ask the gator himself (joke), experts have a hunch as to why this gator may be behaving this way. The U.S. Forest Service shared that "Alligator mating season runs April-June in Florida." Afterward, nesting season is in full swing from June to August. If you thought that would be the end of it, think again. Then, from August to September, female alligators build nests and wait for their eggs to hatch.

All of this information suggests that both female and male alligators are fiercely protective of their young, as well as their breeding and nesting environments. Additionally, these environments are typically found "along embankments." So, since these interactions have been occurring amid mating season, it is safe to say that this aggressive alligator might be a bit more on edge. This is why the Forest Supervisor and Ocala district ranger "decided to give this alligator his space for the time being." I think that sounds like the right call to make. Respecting wildlife and their needs is always a good approach.