Florida Man Jumps In Ocean To Prevent Girlfriend And Police Accessing His Phone

Would you rather jump into the ocean or let your girl access your phone? A Florida man refused to let his girlfriend and the police access his, so he fled by jumping into the ocean.

The man was on his boat with his girlfriend when the incident happened. The Florida man, known as AJ, was stopped by two Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The incident happened near Key West. In the video, the man grew more and more agitated because his girlfriend and the officers wanted access to his phone. He finally said forget it and just tried to swim away. Seven minutes later, police arrested him on land.

The police found that the boat had some code violations. Likewise, neither AJ nor his unidentified girlfriend had IDs. He grew agitated, asking them if they're "just out here trying to catch people breaking laws on the water?" The officer responded, "Obviously, we're addressing violations because we're cops and that's what we do."

"Usually, when people start acting like that, it is because they've got a warrant," one of the officers told him. However, they learn that he has a warrant. The Florida man threatens to swim away.

Florida Man Swims Away

"AJ, I swear to f—ing god, if you jump in that water, I will be gone tomorrow," his girlfriend told him. She asked him to unlock his phone so she can get his boss's number. "What is your password for your phone."

AJ then got heated with his girlfriend because he refused to unlock his phone. He also didn't want to go to jail as the officers closed end. After arguing with all three, AJ jumps into the water where he continues to argue with them. He then started to swim away from all of them. "We are done after this, I'm telling you,' His girlfriend shouted. "I'm leaving!"

The FWC officers followed him back to shore where they jumped out of the boat and arrested him. Commenters were quick to point out that the man was more worried about his girlfriend accessing his phone.

"Bro wasn't worried about jail he was worried about that phone being unlocked," one user wrote.

"Bro would rather take a felony than let his girl access his phone," commented another.

"The way he just took off into the sea as she demanded the password to his phone," another user commented.