Florida Fisherman Speaks Out After Boat Captain Jumped On His Boat And Threatened Him

A Florida fisherman is speaking out after a boat captain jumped on his boat and threatened to beat him. The incident was caught on camera and went viral.

Now the fisherman is asking for the internet to stop threatening the boat captain. He wants to allow the legal process to do its thing rather than continue threats of physical violence. 40-year-old boat captain Brock Horner threatened Gage Towles after what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

The captain jumped on the 22-year-old's boat and threatened him.

Now, Towles is speaking out. "We respectfully request that all threats to Brock Horner's family and associates cease," Towles' attorney, Steven Leskovich, said Monday.

Police ended up arresting the boat captain for the incident. "I'm 300 days a year on the motherf-king water, every day. I'm the best charter captain you will ever meet in your motherf-king life," Horner said.

"Do it again and watch what f-king happens," he also shouted.

Fisherman Speaks Out

Following the incident, the fisherman condemned the boat captain for his behavior.

"While no boater, no fisherman, and no person should ever have to endure the experience that Mr. Towles went through and the emotional aftermath that has followed, Mr. Horner's actions will be dealt with through the appropriate channels of the criminal justice system," the fisherman's legal team said.

However, they don't want violence from others against the captain.

"There is no room for violence or threats of violence directed at innocent individuals because of Mr. Horner's actions," the statement read.

The statement continued, "Mr. Horner has been arrested for his criminality; we kindly ask for individuals to trust the criminal justice system to work through this process to make sure that he receives the necessary and proper treatment that he so desperately needs, and the rehabilitation that is sought after. We kindly ask all people to refrain from violence and vulgarity during this process and to cease all threats made to Brock Horner, his family, and/or his attorney."

Meanwhile, the boat captain has issued a public apology. He admitted via his legal team that he lost his cool.