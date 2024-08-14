Fisherman Finds Rare Lego Shark From Lego Set Lost At Sea

You can find all sorts of things when you go fishing in the deep blue ocean. Fishermen often catch various fish, rays, and a variety of marine life. Oftentimes, fishermen may even snag a shark. This lucky fisherman found a rare shark while on his most recent fishing expedition. He found a Lego shark that had been lost at sea for over 2o years.

Fisherman Finds Rare Lego Shark

British fisherman Richard West cast his net out to sea, hoping for some fish. However, what he found was much more rare. As he brought up his nets, he noticed something strange. A small, plastic predator was among his catch. The New York Post mentions, "The tuned-in trawler immediately recognized the article of nostalgia from childhood."

According to BBC, this Lego shark was "lost at sea off a cargo ship 7 years ago." Luckily, this fisherman knew just who to call. The Lego Lost at Sea Project. This project claims that nearly 5 million pieces of Lego spilled into the ocean in 1997. Now, when people find these pieces adrift at sea, they know just who to contact.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

BBC further reported that Richard had contacted the Lego Lost at Sea Project about this Lego shark she had found. "Founder Tracey Williams confirmed the piece to be the first-ever reported shark from the 51,800 Lego sharks lost off the Tokio Express cargo ship on 13 February 1997."

Lego Shark In Fabulous Condition

Considering this shark has been submerged in the ocean for nearly three decades, it is still in impeccable shape. Richard recognized the piece right away. The New York Post details how this shark belonged to one of three sets, "Shark Cage Cove, Shart Attack, or Deep Sea Bounty."

Besides bringing up feelings of nostalgia, this Lego shark is now worth a lot more than memories. Those older Lego sets are now selling between $100-$500 in the price range. Whether it was the childhood memories or the realization of this rare find, Richard West was very excited about it.

He told BBC, "I was so excited. I was more happy about finding the shark than anything else caught this week. It's priceless—it's treasure." This shows that you never know what you may find lurking at the bottom of the ocean, and there may be some hidden treasure.