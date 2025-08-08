Fish Falling from the Sky Sparks Wildfire

Usually, when there's a wildfire, there's one of a few causes — arson, lightning strikes, or stray ash to name a few. But this wildfire was caused by a fish falling from the sky.

It sounds like a prophetic development, but nature can just be weird like that. A wildfire started in a small Canadian town thanks to a bird and a fish. Ashcroft Fire Rescue shared on Facebook a photo of a burnt fish. It's the prime suspect in the brush fire. They believe a bird dropped the fish onto a power line. This caused "a landscape fire burning 6km (nearly 4 miles) south of town."

Employees from BC Hydro, Ashcroft Ranch, and Dawson Road Maintenance sprang into action to put out the wildfire.

"With the heavy fire being knocked down, Ashcroft fire was able to cool the perimeter and the burned area with Engine 3 and Tender 4," the release read. "Ashcroft Ranch's Tender was also on scene."

Fish Causes Wildfire

Later, firefighters discovered the fish "had been dropped by a local osprey onto the hydro line causing embers to drop, along with the fish, to the dry grasses below."

"A quick investigation revealed the cause of this fire. It was determined to be a fish, yes, you read that right, the fish had an incredible journey, considering the river is 3km east from the point of origin," Ashcroft Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

But don't go blaming the bird just yet. They believe that the bird was simply too large for the bird to carry. It got tired and dropped its payload, causing a wildfire in the process.

"Or another suspicion could be that it's tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try," authorities joked.

The fish literally fried. But the bird escaped to cause another wildfire, another day. They wrote, "We may never know the answer, but it has been verified that our prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident and is still flying at large."

However, they later updated the post, "The suspect osprey has been caught and is beeing held in custody for questioning. The judge has not granted bail as the suspect poses an extreme....flight risk!That is all from us here at Ashcroft fire, We wish you all a very safe and fantastic long weekend!"

The law always gets their man.