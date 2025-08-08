Fish Falling from the Sky Sparks Wildfire

Usually, when there's a wildfire, there's one of a few causes — arson, lightning strikes, or stray ash to name a few. But this wildfire was caused by a fish falling from the sky.
It sounds like a prophetic development, but nature can just be weird like that. A wildfire started in a small Canadian town thanks to a bird and a fish. Ashcroft Fire Rescue shared on Facebook a photo of a burnt fish. It's the prime suspect in the brush fire. They believe a bird dropped the fish onto a power line. This caused "a landscape fire burning 6km (nearly 4 miles) south of town."
Employees from BC Hydro, Ashcroft Ranch, and Dawson Road Maintenance sprang into action to put out the wildfire.
"With the heavy fire being knocked down, Ashcroft fire was able to cool the perimeter and the burned area with Engine 3 and Tender 4," the release read. "Ashcroft Ranch's Tender was also on scene."
Fish Causes Wildfire
"A quick investigation revealed the cause of this fire. It was determined to be a fish, yes, you read that right, the fish had an incredible journey, considering the river is 3km east from the point of origin," Ashcroft Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.
"Or another suspicion could be that it's tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try," authorities joked.