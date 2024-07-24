Watch Fish Fall From the Sky, Absolutely Obliterate Tesla

The forecast calls for clouds and a chance of getting smacked by a fish. Apparently, it's raining fish in New Jersey. Okay, so only one fish fell from the sky, but it had a pretty good aim. The fish ended up falling from the heavens and smashing right into a New Jersey couple's Tesla. The car was parked in their driveway, and the impact cracked the windshield.

And you thought a bird crapping on your car was bad. Cynthia and Jeff Levine said they heard a loud boom outside their house. That's when the rushed to see what happened, according to ABC 7.

"The car started honking, it went crazy honking which we had never heard. I didn't know how to turn it off," Cynthia said. "I went out and [Jeff] was in the yard somewhere. He heard the crash and everything, but ignored it."

They found the windshield of their Tesla broken. The fish apparently exploded into "fish scales and blood." "We were like, 'Holy crap, look at this,'" Cynthia told the outlet. Fortunately for the couple and also us, the car's security camera captured the entire thing. It shows a small fish falling out of the sky and smashing the car.

Fish Smashes Tesla

At first, the couple assumed that someone targeted them and threw the fish. "Is somebody after us?" Jeff said he wondered. However, they now learned it was probably just mother nature.

"We also have an eagle's nest in our backyard ... We think it was probably the eagle," Cynthia said. The couple theorized that the bird must have dropped the fish from its mouth.

Fortunately, they're able to get their Tesla repaired. Still, they're begging birds not to drop any more fish. "I lowered my deductibles, so if any birds are listening, please don't drop it here because I'm covered now," he joked.

In response to the video, several commented. One wrote, "This is actually the least surprising thing to happen in the last month." Another wrote, "If there wasn't video you couldn't win the insurance company." Another wrote, "Something about this is fishy." Yet another wrote, "You know he was having a bad day already then he called someday and said, "you ain't gonna believe this s—t!".