First Responders Rush To Save Children From Water After Plane Crash Lands At Beach

Usually, when you're chilling at the beach, the most you have to worry about is sharks. But a plane crash brought chaos and terror to the sandy shores after a plane went down in Brazil on Thursday morning.

It was a small plane carrying one pilot and four passengers. Sadly, the pilot died in the resulting crash, but the four passengers managed to survive the crash and avoid drowning as well. First responders rushed to save two children from the water after rescuing them from the remains of the plane.

A Cessna 545 accidentally missed the runway at Ubatuba Airport in Ubatuba upon landing. Instead, it crashed on the nearby beach with part of the plane falling into the ocean. Fortunately, the family on board the plane managed to survive the plane crash. Bruno Almeida Souza, his wife Mireylle Fries, and their two children are in stable condition. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Onlooker Describe Plane Crash

Sadly, pilot Paulo Seghetto suffered cardiac arrest from the shock of the crash and died at the scene. Additionally, a couple of beachgoers also experienced injuries following the crash. A woman and her child got hit by debris from the plane crash, but they are expected to survive.

Poor weather conditions contributed to the crash. The plane slammed through the fence at the airport after encountering a wet runway. A couple of onlookers spoke up about the plane crash. One had been riding his bike nearby.

"I dropped the bike, saw only the fiery figure and ran away," Weberton Moreira said via Daily Mail. "I jumped off the bike. I felt hot steam near me, I lowered my head and ran away."

Meanwhile, Eduardo Gava, a professor, said, "I made a U-turn just after passing in front of the road, because I was going to turn back, when I heard a loud noise from the turbine engine. It crossed in front of me. It didn't drag me for about 50 meters ([64 feet]. It exploded in front of me. I panicked, parked and I'm still shaking now."