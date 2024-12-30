Firefighters Give Dog Private Canoe Ride After Rescuing Him From Frozen Lake

New Jersey firefighters rescued a dog from frigid waters after the pup fell through thin ice.

According to PEOPLE, the fire department which saved the dog was actually the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. It was December 22nd when the department was made aware of a dog which had become stranded on an island in Shadow Lake. The dog had fallen through thin ice, and swam its way to the island, where it remained until the rescue. Reportedly, the island sat some 75 feet offshore.

The unique circumstances required a unique rescue effort. The first responder on scene was Assistant Chief Piccoli. He was shortly thereafter joined by several rescuers wearing ice gear. The rescuers also borrowed a nearby canoe, which played a massive role in the rescue. Firefighters Jost and Chazen were the pair of rescuers who eventually made their way across the ice. Belly sliding across the ice, and pulling the canoe along with them, the firefighters safely made it to the dog without any complications.

Notably, once to the dog, a handful of treats helped the rescuers earn the animal's trust. Eventually, they loaded the dog into the cano, and began their trek back towards shore.

The photos of the rescue tell quite a tale. The dog himself sat quite regally within the canoe as he was rescued. Comments on the department's Instagram post were quick to both thank the department for all they do, while also pointing out the dog's entertaining body language while in the boat.

As the winter wears on, several stories of people and pets falling through ice have made the rounds on news cycles. In Wisconsin, an elderly ice fisherman sadly died after falling through ice on a private pond. This particular story of this dog was one where a rescue was fairly straightforward. It certainly goes without saying that not every situation in which a subject falls through ice plays out in such a manner.

With that said, it is always important to check the quality of ice before spending any amount of time on it.