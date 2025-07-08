Female Traveler Reveals How Hostel Red Flag Led To Tense Encounter With Police

One female traveler had a tense encounter with police after ignoring a hostel red flag. Now, she's speaking out in the hopes of educating others about the dangers.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, traveler Ahmedina Bacevac says that she almost ended up in an Italian prison. It turns out that the hostel she booked for a trip to Rome, Italy, had actually been a front. The traveler initially ignored a red flag regarding her stay upon arriving in the country. The hostel she booked had changed locations after she made the reservation.

Still, she decided to stay there anyway. However, upon arriving at the hostel, they felt unsafe in the location. Still, the traveler decided to stay in the room and put a desk in front of the door to block out potential intruders.

Female Traveler Shares Warning

"The next day, we returned to our hostel and found seven Italian policemen searching our room," she revealed. "Come to find out, the hostel was illegally operating, and we had to pack our bags and be escorted out. Moral of the story: If you are ever sent to a place that is not the exact location, do not stay. Trust your gut. Safety should be your number one priority, not a $ 20-per-night hostel budget."

That wasn't the only time the traveler had a tense encounter with authorities. While going through customs from Amsterdam, she revealed she accidentally brought an apple with her.

"I went to baggage claim to retrieve my checked bag and to go through security again," she explained. "I was standing there waiting when a Customs and Border Protection Officer approached me, saying his K9 was detecting food and asking if I had anything. Shoot... I forgot I had an apple on me from Amsterdam that I was supposed to declare at customs."

It turns out that she could have faced an $800 fine. But she ended up getting a warning.

"[Always] stay alert/be aware of your surroundings," she added. "Don't zone out on your phone, but also be aware that eye contact can be culturally sensitive. If something or someone feels off, trust your gut."