FEMA Supervisor Told Disaster Relief Workers To Avoid Homes With Trump Signs: Read Agency's Statement

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering an official statement after a supervisor reportedly told relief workers to skip homes with Donald Trump signs in Florida. Relief workers were aiding in the recovery efforts in the state after Hurricane Milton.

FEMA official Marn'i Washington reportedly both verbally and in writing told her team of relief workers to skip Trump supporters in Lake Placid, according to the Daily Wire.

"Avoid homes advertising Trump," Washington wrote in a memo. She also told workers not to go "anywhere alone." There were at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags in the area. Workers passed these houses by.

"Trump sign no entry per leadership," FEMA workers wrote. These people didn't have the opportunity to sign up for federal FEMA disaster. After learning of the incident, the organization said they were "deeply disturbed by this employee's actions."

"FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation. And we are deeply disturbed by this employee's actions," the agency spokesperson said. "While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role. And are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again."

FEMA Admits Issue

The representaitive also said that Washington had no authoritiy to tell workers to skip houses.

"The employee who issued this guidance had no authority. And was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes. And we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident. We are horrified that this took place and therefore have taken extreme actions to correct this situation and have ensured that the matter was addressed at all levels," the rep said.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was angry about the discovery.

"The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days," DeSantis wrote on X. "At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government's targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump. New leadership is on the way in DC, and I'm optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired."