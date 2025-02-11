Father Of Teenage Girl Killed By Shark Reveals Tragic Moment He Learned She Died

A father is mourning the loss of a teenage girl after she died in a grisly shark attack. The teen was swimming at an Australian beach when she was attacked and killed.

According to Australia's ABC News, 17-year-old Charlize Zmuda died from her injuries at the scene. The Queensland Ambulance Service said that the girl suffered a "serious shark bite incident." First responders tried to save the teen at Woorim Beach, but they ended up pronouncing her dead at the scene.

Speaking out about his daughter's death, the teen's father Steve said he became worried about his daughter after hearing sirens headed to the beach. Growing concerned, he made a few phone calls. That's when he learned that his daughter had been involved in the attack.

"I screamed, all the neighbors came running out," he said. Later, the police came by his house to tell him that his daughter had died in the shark attack.

Shark Attacks And Kills Teen

"He said 'You know' and I said 'I do,' " Steve told the newspaper. "I was a broken man, he was a broken man." From there, he had to inform his wife, Renee, and the teen's sister, Steph, that Charlize had died. Renee immediately ran to the beach..

"Her life may have been cut way too short, and I am heartbroken that I will never get to see all the amazing things I know she would have accomplished," Renee explained, "but I find peace in the fact that she crammed so much living into the 17 years she had here on earth ... I know she will be watching over us."

Her parents remembered her as both "cheeky" and "witty." She was a Bribie Island Surf Life Saving Club member. Her mother said that she loved the ocean and swimming.

"She just wanted to travel after school," Renee told the paper. "She didn't really know what she wanted to do in life other than that she loved living it and loved being at the ocean."

Meanwhile, her father remembered her as being a musical talent.

"She could hear a piece of music and then pick up and play it at the drop of a heartbeat," he explained. "It's a big part of our lives, we've got our family here, our community and we love everybody here."