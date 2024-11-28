Farm Worker Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old And Fed Her To Herd Of Pigs While She Was Alive

New details have surfaced in the horrific death of a 17-year-old eaten by pigs. Further investigation reveals that it was no accident as initially was suggested. Instead, a disgruntled farm worker allegedly beat and sexually assaulted the teen before feeding her to the pigs.

41-year-old Igor Zaika confessed to attacking the 17-year-old. Authorities believe he beat Milena Shevelyova and left her for the herd of pigs. They also charged him with sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious. Initially, police believed the pigs knocked her out before mauling her. However, Zaika apparently used the animals to hide the crime.

Zaika told investigators, "I came in, and there's his daughter, the manager's daughter....we got into a fight." Forensic evidence highlight that he attacked and assaulted her. He also confessed that he "went at her with a stick" and "threw a few punches....to her head."

After the attack, he left Milena to the pigs and went home. "The man deliberately left the girl to be eaten by pigs, because he knew that the animals would attack the body," said a report by news outlet Readovka.

Worker Feeds Teen To The Pigs

Her 18-year-old boyfriend, Vladimir Bedny, is the one that found the teen's body. Her parents asked hm to stop by the farm when she refused to answer the phone.

"Switching on his torch, he saw the horrifying scene on the floor," reported media outlet NGS24, citing local people. "The boyfriend ran out, vomiting and shouting for help."

He called for help, but she was already dead from the pig mauling. Authorities zeroed in on Zika as a suspect.

They said, "As someone who had lived in the village all his life and worked with livestock, he perfectly understood that the animals could 'finish off' the girl lying on the floor. In fact, he was counting on this: the pigs would mutilate the body, and everything would look like an accident. But modern forensics left him no chance—the investigators caught the scoundrel."

A neighbor remembered the slain teen, "She was such a kind person. Always helping her parents with everything. A truly compassionate child. I can't wrap my head around this loss! Just 17 years old— she was such a little doll."