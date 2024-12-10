Family Wants Answers After FedEx Driver Allegedly Hit Their Dog And Drove Away

A Tennessee family is demanding answers from FedEx. They claim that a FedEx driver allegedly ran over their dog before driving off. The family said they caught the shocking incident on camera.

The hit and run allegedly happened on November 30. They said the FedEx driver dropped off a package and hit the family's beloved dog Bear as the driver was leaving. Jessica Burleson told WJHL that she wanted answers.

Burleson told the outlet, "When he was leaving, he didn't bother to stop or look to see. I mean, he clearly [saw] Bear. He looked over in the video and turned back. And he just kept on going even after he hit him, he never stopped. And my aunt and uncle actually witnessed him flying up our driveway and almost hit their dog as well."

The dog ended up initially surviving the alleged hit-and-run from the FedEx driver but suffered fatal injuries. Now the family wants an apology, especially her parents. She said, "They would love to just know why he didn't try to swerve around him or instead just try to stop."

"I mean, in the videos, you can clearly see that he didn't try to stop or anything. He just kept going and never let up. He just kept going on down the driveway. It just to me it didn't seem like he had any remorse for what happened," Burleson continued.

FedEx Responds

The incident ended up scaring the dog so bad that it went into hiding, and the family had to search for him.

"I looked there a couple of times. My dad had passed him up a couple of times. He wasn't crying, barking, whining or anything," Burleson recalled, adding, "And that's where he was. He was up under the underpin and he found him right there and got him. He had to remove the underpinning and get him out and he was terrified and brought him over here."

While the dog didn't experience any broken bones, the vet revealed the pup experienced internal damage.

Burleson told the outlet, "There was a tumor that was inside of his belly that had ruptured when he got hit. And so basically, there's nothing they can do. Either, they could either bring him home or put him down. And my mom and dad decided to bring him home. They gave him some doggy pain pills. And they basically said that he wouldn't last more than a couple of days."

In a statement, FedEx said, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of their beloved pet involved in this incident."

"We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action," they concluded.