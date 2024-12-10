Dog Survives Getting Dragged 600 Feet By Truck, Finds Loving Family

Some crimes are almost too heinous to imagine. A dog survived getting dragged more than 600 feet by a truck and is now living its best life. A loving family has adopted the canine and hopefully showering him with plenty of Christmas treats.

According to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA), the dog, a collie mix named Sunny, survived being dragged by the truck. It suffered bruising and abrasions to its paw pads. Honestly, it could have ended so much worse.

"This is such a sad story. The dog had been tethered to a vehicle," Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, said in a statement.

"Someone got into the truck and drove off, dragging him for about 200 meters. He has abrasions to his front and back paw pads and hocks, (the joint between the dog's hind leg and foot) and his nails were shredded," Drever continued. "He is also under weight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin."

Dog Gets Adopted

In addition to being dragged by a truck, the dog was also underweight. Sunny's gained four pounds and has bounced back health-wise.

"Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency," she added. "Sunny loves spending time outside in the sunshine, playing in the field with staff and volunteers. He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people."

After adopting the dog, the family also decided to change the dog's name from Sunny to Buddy. Like Buddy the Elf!

"We changed his name to Buddy," his new owner Darlene told the organization. "We have always adopted dogs from shelters. There is nothing more fulfilling than bringing a dog back from a bad situation and giving them a happy life. It fills my heart."

Right now, Buddy is living on a 12-acre estate. He's very much enjoying his new life.