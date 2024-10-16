Famed War Photographer Allegedly Murdered By Son While Hiking

Lowe leaves behind an accomplished career as a war photographer. He covered everything from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the Bosnian war to the Romanian Revolution. His most iconic picture was a photo of a child with a ball during the siege of Sarajevo.

Ika Ferrer Gotic, a senior international news producer and anchor for CNN, wrote on X, "We lost more than photographer when #PaulLowe passed away. We lost a witness to our history, a storyteller who showed the world the truths that many wished to ignore."

Photographer Dies

Meanwhile, Santiago Lyon, former vice president and director of photography at The Associated Press (AP), also remembered Lowe.