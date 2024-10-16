Famed War Photographer Allegedly Murdered By Son While Hiking

Lowe leaves behind an accomplished career as a war photographer. He covered everything from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the Bosnian war to the Romanian Revolution. His most iconic picture was a photo of a child with a ball during the siege of Sarajevo.
Ika Ferrer Gotic, a senior international news producer and anchor for CNN, wrote on X, "We lost more than photographer when #PaulLowe passed away. We lost a witness to our history, a storyteller who showed the world the truths that many wished to ignore."
Photographer Dies
Meanwhile, Santiago Lyon, former vice president and director of photography at The Associated Press (AP), also remembered Lowe.
Lyon said, "Paul was a very talented, courageous and committed photojournalist who repeatedly put himself in harm's way to show the world the reality of war zones and humanitarian crises around the world. He then became an accomplished and well-respected educator dedicated to preparing future generations of photojournalists. His untimely death has profoundly affected the photojournalism community and we are in shock."
KCL mourned the lost of the photographer.
It wrote, "A friend, colleague and collaborator whose work had a huge impact in shining a spotlight on the Siege of Sarajevo and addressing its legacy, we were privileged to work with him on several projects related to art and reconciliation. His boundless energy, warmth, creativity, initiative and enthusiasm were contagious and uniquely inspiring. He will be deeply missed."
It continued, "We send our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult time."