A String Of Sick Hikers Shuts Down Popular Hiking Trail in Hawaii

A string of sick hikers have shut down a popular hiking trail in Hawaii. Authorities chose to shut down the trail after 24 hikers became sick. Officials believe that it may be a norovirus. They theorize that illegal squatters using the bathroom along the path may have caused the illness.

Officials shut down a portion of the Kalalau Trail on Kalalau. The trail is located inside of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park. They shut down the park for 7 days starting on September 4. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources posted on Facebook confirming they're shutting down the trail.

While none of the hikers have been hospitalized, they have faced a host of nasty symptoms. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. Hikers began reporting the illness on August 14.

"This is a very concerning and rare occurrence, magnified by the extreme remote nature of the Kalalau Valley," administrator of the DLNR's Division of State Parks, Curt Cottrell, said in the post. "We appreciate the DOH guidance in helping manage and mitigate this isolated outbreak in the hope no one else is exposed or gets sick."

Hikers Get Sick

Locals have blamed illegal squatters for the illnesses. They also condemned the unsanitary conditions of the trail. They've expressed concern that the trail should remain closed for a longer period of time.

"Norovirus can remain in feces for over two weeks after the virus has been passed," wrote Alex Soule. "The park needs to be closed for at least a month after all the illegal squatters [are] removed in order for the valley to be safe to visit. Unsanitary living conditions perpetuated by those who illegally occupy the valley caused this and it won't end until they're gone and the campground is cleaned."

Others also pointed out that many people use the bathroom along the trail and campgrounds.

"This is because people are defecating on these beautiful trails, leaving toilet paper and their feces behind. It's disgusting of course diseases are gonna spread," added Sharon Borges-Colbert.

Malia Leinau Myers agreed, saying, "I was out there last month and so many people were just pooping in the bushes."