Eric Bana Reveals The One Regret While Filming Yosemite National Park Set Series 'Untamed'

Eric Bana greatly enjoyed filming his Yosemite National Park-centered show Untamed. But he did have one regret about the whole experience. He never got to see a bear.

Bana filmed the show in British Columbia and was outside a large portion of the experience.

"We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear, and I was bitterly disappointed that I didn't see one," he told People.

However, there's probably a good reason for that. Bana says there was "a bear man on set who would come in and ensure there were no grizzlies or black bears" in the area. Safety matters more after all.

Despite the lack of bears, Bana had a blast. In the miniseries, he plays Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service. The show is filled with mystery and suspense.

Eric Bana Talks Filming

Filming outdoors allowed him to better absorb his character.

"I think playing this sort of role in a studio on a set every day would be a lot more stressful, but having nature and being outdoors for most of it and definitely enjoying it on the weekends, I think was a big help for sure," he admits.

However, he said that he keeps his distance from the darkness of the subject matter.

"I'm always trying to separate myself from the character," Bana explains. "I think when it's well-written you don't really have to go scratching too far and, luckily for me, there was so much in Kyle's life that I had no similarities with from a dramatic perspective."

But the one thing Bana didn't separate was himself from the outdoors. He loved the physicality of the shoot. He got to film the show in the wilderness and interact with animals like horses.

"It was pretty epic to film," he recalls of the scene. "The location itself was extremely remote, and I think we actually took our horses in there just to get physically to that location. Horses weren't even in the scene, but we used them as [transportation]."