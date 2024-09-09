Epileptic Man Endured Horrible Seizures After Getting Trapped In Ravine, Survived Using This Clever Hack

A man was rescued after surviving three nights in a ravine after a bridge collapsed in a remote region of Hawaii.

According to UNILAD, the friends and family of Ian Goodsell are "shocked" he survived his terrifying accident last month. Goodsell, who is 41 years old, was on a bridge when it collapsed into 15-feet-deep waters. Goodsell somehow made it out of the water and into a ravine. Once there, it is believed Goodsell used his shirt to soak up water, in an effort to keep himself hydrated.

The circumstances surrounding Goodsell's accident, as well as his rescue, are still a bit unknown. Ian's ex-wife, Alta Goodsell, told reporters that she believed Ian could have been working on the road. Meanwhile, Ian's brother, Garrett, said he believes his brother was enjoying a recreational hike, or collecting fruit. Regardless, it is known for certain that Ian was unluckily crossing an old bridge off Kamali Road as it collapsed.

Making Goodsell's situation even tougher, is his need for epileptic medication. Without his medication, Goodsell will suffer from daily seizures. Being that Ian was trapped in the ravine for several days, he was forced to endure several seizures before his rescue. Moreover, Ian had no food, and very little water in the ravine. Upon his rescue, he was reportedly dehydrated and starving. Likewise, Goodsell was covered in "full body bruises," and was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute liver damage. After his unlikely rescue, Goodsell was intubated at the hospital and is still struggling to speak, even weeks later.

Man Survives After Bridge Collapses, Leaving Him Isolated in Ravine

Ian's brother thinks the thought of his two children kept him alive. According to Garrett, Ian held on to the thought of his children not having to live in a world where "their dad died in a ditch." Luckily, such motivations kept Ian in the fight just long enough for his calls for help to first be heard. Eventually, Hawaii Fire was on the scene and followed the sound of Ian's voice through what was called "thick and overgrown" grass.

Donations are being accepted at GoFundMe for Ian's medical expenses and recovery.